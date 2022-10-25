German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier In Kyiv, Set To Meet Zelenskyy Amid War

In the midst of the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the President of Germany arrived in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday for his first trip to the country since Russia's invasion began. Further, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to meet embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to a report from Politico, apart from meeting with Zelenskyy, Steinmeier is planning to visit the Chernihiv area to inspect the war damage. Notably, the trip coincides with Moscow's unfounded threats of a "dirty bomb" strike as the conflict approaches its ninth month.

Upon his arrival on the night train from Berlin, President Steinmeier said, “We will continue to support Ukraine, economically, politically and also militarily,” Politico reported. He added, “It was important to me, especially now in this phase of air attacks with drones, cruise missiles and rockets, to send a message of solidarity to the Ukrainians.”

Further, it is worth mentioning that in the month of April, Steinmeier and the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia had scheduled a trip to Kyiv. However, the German President was not invited by the Ukrainian government due to his mild posture toward Putin, Politico reported. Following that, his trip was again canceled last Thursday at short notice when Russia assaulted Kyiv with missiles and drones the days prior.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy further personally requested Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Ukraine in May, and then again in July, after Steinmeier acknowledged making some mistakes in his Russia policy.

Steinmeier's visit came as Ukrainians are preparing for less electricity this winter

Meanwhile, as Steinmeier's visit occurs, Ukrainians are preparing for less electricity this winter due to a prolonged Russian assault on their infrastructure over the past few weeks. As Ukrainian forces marched on the adjacent Russian-occupied city of Kherson on Tuesday, residents in the southern city of Mykolaiv queued up for water and other necessities, Associated Press reported.

In addition to this, Ukrainian officials claimed greater success on Monday after shooting down Iran-built drones in an effort to allay public concerns about Russia using Iranian drones to attack the nation's infrastructure.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's intelligence service, more than two-thirds of the about 330 Shahed drones launched by Russia up until Saturday had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces. According to Budanov, the Russian military has bought over 1,700 drones of various types and is now deploying a second batch of about 300 Shahed drones.

The recognisable triangle-shaped Shahed-136 drones have been rained down on civilians in Kyiv and other places, despite denials from Russia and Iran that they have been deployed.

(Image: AP)