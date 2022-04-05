German Recession 'inevitable' If Russian Gas Imports Suspended, Claims Deutsche Bank CEO

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christian Sewing warned that blocking Russian gas imports would have serious ramifications for Germany's economy and would push it into recession. He claimed that recession would be "inevitable" after double-figure inflation, RT News reported. Meanwhile, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Thyssen Krupp Chief Martina Merz also anticipated that the proposed prohibition on Russian gas supply would prove to be "disastrous." Notably, ThyssenKrupp is a German multinational conglomerate that specialises in industrial engineering and steel production.

Since Russian troops reportedly committed atrocities in Bucha and other cities near Kyiv, calls for a ban on Russian gas supplies have grown in Germany. Meanwhile, Germany has acquired a local unit of Gazprom - Russia's state-owned energy giant. Despite Moscow's previous claim that such a step would be illegal, Berlin's energy regulator would temporarily take control of the company. A subsidiary of the Saint Petersburg-based company, Gazprom Germania, manages some of the country's largest natural gas storage facilities.

Germany’s main energy regulator takes control of the Gazprom energy unit

On Monday, April 4, Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced the decision, claiming that it would protect Germany's energy infrastructure from arbitrary Kremlin policies. "The arrangement of the trust administration serves to protect public safety and order and maintain the security of supply," he told reporters, as per RT News. According to the minister, the Gazprom branch would be entrusted to the Federal Network Agency, Germany's main energy regulator, until September 30.

Germany expels 40 Russian envoys

Meanwhile, Germany has reportedly declared 40 Russian diplomats as "undesirable persons" and asked them to leave the country within five days. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated on Monday, April 4, that the decision was notified to the Russian ambassador Sergey Netschayev. According to local media reports, the employees of Russia's foreign service are suspected of spying on Moscow's intelligence services. It should be mentioned here that Germany took this step after Russia was accused of slaying many civilians in Ukraine's Bucha city - situated in Kyiv Oblast. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied all accusations related to the slayings of civilians in Bucha and termed the situation a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow.

Image: AP/Shutterstock