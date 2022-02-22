German Vice-Chancellor Warns New Sanctions Against Russia Might Backfire Own Economy

As Germany and other United States allies have warned to slam Russia with stronger new sanctions if it invades Ukraine, the German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has voiced his concern by saying that further sanctions against Russia might backfire and harm Germany's economy. According to Sputnik, the new sanctions would range from additional limitations on Russia's banking institutions to mothballing of the recently completed Nord Stream 2 project.

During an interview, Habeck said, “If Russia continues to escalate the conflict, the European Union will respond with tough economic sanctions in consultation with its partners. But the sanctions will also hit our own economy hard. But we are talking about European security, and this is also clear to our companies,” Sputnik reported.

Further, the German businesses have been made fully aware of the risks, according to the German vice-chancellor. He also cautioned that Germany might be on the brink of a conflict that has not been witnessed in decades, and that the repercussions could be unforeseeable.

Moscow and Berlin are among each other's most important trading partners

In addition to this, Moscow and Berlin are among each other's most important trading partners, with Russian gas contributing for up to 40% of German usage as well as Germany providing a wide variety of industrial items and autos to the Russian side.

The new Nord Stream 2 project which is a 1,200-kilometer gas pipeline that will run beneath the Baltic Sea from St Petersburg, Russia, to Lubmin, Germany will be halted if Russia attacks Ukraine. The pipeline would provide natural gas from Russia to fuel 26 million households in Europe and would alleviate Europe's present gas shortages and high energy prices, as per BBC.

Understanding the issues, Germany's former chancellor, Angela Merkel, had worked hard to have Nord Stream 2 approved. Furthermore, she believed that Nord Stream 2 would allow for considerably more Russian gas to be sent directly to Germany.

As per figures released last week by the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, Russian-German commerce increased by 34% in 2021, reaching approximately 60 billion euros. In 2021, Germany saw record commerce with Ukraine, with a total turnover of 8.5 billion euros.

Meanwhile, Germany has joined its partners in threatening to put new sanctions against Russia if the situation in Ukraine worsens. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock claimed on Friday at the Munich Security Conference that Germany would be prepared to "pay a high economic price" to "punish" Moscow if it invaded its neighbour, Sputnik reported.