Germany, 6 Other EU Nations Urge Citizens To Not Volunteer For Ukraine In War With Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, Germany and six other European Union (EU) nations, on Monday, in a joint statement urged their nationals to not go to Ukraine as volunteers in the war. The petition was signed by justice ministers of Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and the Netherlands after a joint meeting held on Monday, March 28, in Brussels, European Pravda reported. Following the meeting, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanine was quoted by European Pravda as saying, "Of course, we want to prevent people from going to the theatre of operations"

The joint petition comes days after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison asked citizens of his country to refrain from joining the military fight in Ukraine. Last month he told reporters that there are "uncertainties" about the legal position of foreign civilians in the war.

On the other hand, while UK's Foreign Enlistment Act principally blocks citizens from registering for the foreign army, Britain had earlier voiced support for citizen volunteers. However, a travel advisory released on March 9 stated that Britons travelling to Ukraine for volunteering in the war could face prosecution upon returning.

Meanwhile, Germany had earlier said it will not prosecute volunteers if they join Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Similarly, Danish and Latvian leaders also staged support for citizens who wanted to fight for Kyiv. However, while Canadian Defence Ministry left the choice of joining the "international legion" for Ukraine to "individual decision."

Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign nationals volunteering against Russia

Earlier this month, Ukraine's Deputy Interior Ministry announced that those foreign nationals willing to participate in the war to deter Russia's unabated invasion of Ukraine will be offered Ukrainian citizenship. Foreign volunteers will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship "if they want to," Ukraine's First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on March 9.

Ever since March 6, when embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created the International Legion of Territorial Defense and called on volunteers to “join the defence of Ukraine, Europe, and the world”, at least 16,000 overseas foreigners have volunteered to fight for Kyiv, according to Independent.

Nevertheless, the Russian Defence Ministry has slammed Ukraine for calling on volunteers to fight against the invasion, saying that the "mercenaries" will not be treated as lawful combatants and will face "criminal prosecution or worse."

Russia-Ukraine war updates

The Russia-Ukraine war has now lasted for 34 days with Ukraine reeling under a devastating humanitarian crisis. The situation has remained dire in besieged cities and those occupied by Russian invaders.

On Monday, Ukrainian officials claimed that about 5,000 people have been killed in Mariupol in the wake of rampant shelling and arbitrary airstrikes. Moreover, civil detention, human rights abuse were among other accusations slapped against Russian troops.

Despite the loss of human lives and property, Ukraine has upheld its sturdy resistance against Russia. On Tuesday, Ukraine's Defence Ministry informed that they have eliminated 17,000 Russian personnel, 597 tanks, 1,710 armoured vehicles, and over 303 artillery systems.

(Image: AP)