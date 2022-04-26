Germany All Set To Help Ukraine, Will Send Anti-aircraft Tanks To Fight Russian Forces

As European countries are sending military aid to Ukraine in the midst of Russian aggression, Germany is also set to supply heavy weapons to the former Soviet state. Earlier, Germany was a little hesitant in sending military equipment to the war-torn country, which tarnished its international reputation and raised questions about its commitment to European security but now the country has finally decided to send military aid to Ukraine. As per the reports of DW News, the German government announced that it will send "Gepard" anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine.

During a conference of more than 40 nations later today at Ramstein airbase, Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is likely to announce the supply of around 50 Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles to Ukraine. Since February, Germany's defence sector has offered to sell the Gepard to Ukraine, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has refused, causing widespread outrage both inside and outside the nation.

Gepard has served as the backbone of Germany's air defence forces

The Gepard, which was first built in the 1960s has served as the backbone of Germany's air defence forces for decades. It has undergone multiple improvements to its radar and targeting systems. It is mounted with two 35mm cannons that were designed to take out incoming aircraft and cruise missiles, but can also be employed against drones and, if necessary, ground targets. In 2010, the Bundeswehr, which is Germany's armed forces, began replacing the tanks with the more contemporary Wiesel 2 Ozelot, which comes loaded with missiles, according to Daily Mail.

Any Gepard vehicles delivered to Ukraine are likely to come from stockpiles that have been kept since the Ozelot's introduction. Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, a German arms company, first said in February that it had 50 Gepards on hand that could be delivered to Ukraine if the German federal government agreed. Chancellor Scholz initially opposed the call claiming that they will have to train the Ukrainian crews on how to use the system and it would take too long. Scholz is under increasing pressure right now as countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, have begun supplying Kyiv with heavier armaments.

Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine requires weaponry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine requires weaponry in order to fight the Russian forces and prevent atrocities such as those witnessed by residents in occupied areas of Bucha and Irpin. Zelenskyy has also asked countries to impose tougher sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Image: AP