Germany And Qatar In Talks For 'long-term' Energy Deal To Snub Reliance On Russian Gas

As the energy prices skyrocketed after crippling EU and US sanctions on Russia and NATO allied nations including Germany scrapped the import of Russian gas, Qatar recently scrambled to Berlin’s rescue as a ‘long term’ alternative source of energy supply. Germany and Doha have been negotiating a long-term energy partnership, government officials told the state reporters on Sunday. Europe's biggest economy is seeking to end its decades-old energy dependency on Russia, the largest supplier of gas of EU roughly fulfilling more than 40% of the bloc’s total needs.

Qatar and Germany to engage in a long-term LNG supply arrangement

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, and Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck met in Doha. “The companies that have come to Qatar with (Habeck) will now enter into contract negotiations with the Qatari side,” the spokesperson for the German economics ministry in Berlin said in a press call.

The two counterparts discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and particularly the cooperation related to the energy sector, the Emiri court said in a statement. “Companies from both countries would re-engage and progress discussions on long term LNG supplies," QatarEnergy, the state-owned oil, and gas firm meanwhile informed separately. Germany and Qatar have agreed to set up at least two LNG terminals to boost the gas supply into the EU.

“We might still need Russian gas this year, but not in the future,” Habeck said, according to DPA. “It starts like this — so he who has ears should start to listen,” he went to add referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The deal would include Qatar’s export of natural gas, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification to the EU nation that scrapped the historic Nord Stream II pipeline project with Moscow in boycott to its invasion of Kyiv. Qatar, which has been in discussion with Germany to supply energy for years has not officially declared the deal as “finalized” as talks are in progress. But Qatar and Germany will have commercial entities engage in a long-term LNG supply arrangement.

Earlier, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan and Riyadh's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) both rejected the US President Joe Biden’s request for talks over the phone and subsequent meetings as Washington sought to mend ties with oil-rich nation after cutting off West’s reliance on the Russian oil. Saudi and Emirati officials declined to hold a dialogue with the Biden administration as it has been increasingly vocal in its criticism of the Mideast, and the latter has questioned America’s policies in Gulf, Middle East. Bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and US president Joe Biden deteriorated after the latter accused the de facto leader of murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and human rights abuses.

Image: AP