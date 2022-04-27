Germany Claims To Maintain Stable Gas Flow After Moscow Cuts Supplies To Poland & Bulgaria

After Russian gas energy corporation Gazprom ceased its gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after the countries refused to pay in rubles for the gas, The Federal Network Agency, which is Germany's regulatory office for electricity, gas, telecommunications, post and railway markets stated that that they are keeping a careful eye on the situation surrounding Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland. It further claimed that the termination of Russian gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria had no influence on the security of supply in Germany and that the Russian gas flow is stable.

As per the reports of Russian state-sponsored news agency TASS, the regulator stated that the storage facilities are now in better condition than they were in April 2021. It further claimed that the new information suggests that the situation with electricity supply in Poland and Bulgaria is now steady since both countries can depend on alternate sources. Gazprom notified Polish and Bulgarian importing enterprises on April 26 that gas supplies would be cut off on April 27 owing to their refusal to complete final settlements in rubles.

EU claims Russia is unreliable as an energy supplier

After Gazprom announced that it had halted gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria, the two nations accused Moscow of resorting to blackmail. EU claimed that Russia is unreliable as an energy supplier. However, the Kremlin claims to be a trustworthy energy partner. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who issued the edict last month made it clear all energy payments must be done in Russian currency.

European governments have vehemently opposed the decision, which was intended to support the floundering currency of Russia that has been pummeled by Western sanctions. Gazprom stated it has totally ceased gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria as a result of Putin's directive. The business also warned the other countries that any unlawful shifting of Russian gas meant for other European countries would result in a reduction in supplies.

Gazprom's shipments to Poland had been interrupted

PGNiG, Poland's state-owned gas provider announced that Gazprom's gas shipments to the country had been interrupted. In the first quarter of this year, PGNiG purchased 53% of its gas imports from Gazprom, but Warsaw has stated that it can obtain gas from other sources too according to BBC. In the meanwhile, Poland's President Andrzej Duda stated that "necessary legal steps" will be taken against Gazprom.

