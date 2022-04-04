Germany Condemns 'war Crimes' In Bucha, Calls For More Severe Sanctions Against Russia

On Sunday, Germany called for an investigation of the crimes committed by the Russian army in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where mass graves have been discovered and asked for more severe sanctions against Russia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement that they must shine a light on these crimes committed by the Russian army. He further stated that the criminals must be held accountable and that foreign organisations should be given access to the region in order to record these atrocities. Following the withdrawal of Russian soldiers, Ukrainian officials stated that around 300 civilian dead bodies were discovered in mass graves.

Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck stated that this war crime cannot go unpunished. He also said that he believe that sanctions should be strengthened and that is something they are working on with their EU allies, according to the German newspaper Bild. Habeck also stated that Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, branded the Bucha tragedy a "planned atrocity" and urged the G7 to quickly implement more sanctions.

The images were also described as "unbearable" by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's frantic brutality is wiping out innocent families and has no limitations. The minister further stated that they will strengthen sanctions against Russia and continue to support Ukraine's defence. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have also condemned Russia's action in Bucha.

Germany trying to reclaim control of its energy infrastructure from Russia

In the meanwhile, Germany is now trying to release its hold and reclaim control of its crucial energy infrastructure after years of having ties to Russian oil and gas corporations. Germany's Economy Ministry claims that it is working vigorously to diminish the influence of Rosneft, a Russian state-controlled energy company that controls a refinery in the eastern town of Schwedt in Germany that processes roughly a quarter of the country's oil supplies, according to Politico. Andreas Rimkus, an energy policy expert and member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) stated that they must not have another situation like this and that is why they are doing everything possible to prevent this from occurring.

Image: AP