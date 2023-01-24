Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Tuesday said his country had officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion. Berlin is under pressure to supply state-of-the-art Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or at least to sign off on the delivery of the German-made heavy armour from third-party countries.

In a tweet, the Polish Defense Minister stated that Berlin had received Warsaw's request, although German officials did not immediately confirm this. "The Germans have already received our request for consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. I also appeal to the German side to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. This is our common cause because it is about the security of the whole of Europe!"

Niemcy otrzymali już nasz wniosek o wyrażenie zgody na przekazanie czołgów Leopard 2 na Ukrainę. Apeluję także do strony niemieckiej o przyłączenie się do koalicji państw wspierających Ukrainę czołgami Leopard 2. To nasza wspólna sprawa, bo chodzi o bezpieczeństwo całej Europy! pic.twitter.com/9oMQihI83Z — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) January 24, 2023

The German government confirmed that it had received a Polish request to export German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, a spokesman told news outlet CNN. He would not say how quickly a possible approval could happen, but said the process would take place with “necessary urgency.” “The Federal Government has received an application from Poland for the export of Leopard 2 tanks," the spokesman confirmed.

"As already explained by government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit at yesterday's government press conference, applications for the approval of an arms export are examined with the necessary urgency in accordance with the established procedures and arms export guidelines,” he added.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responds

Germany will "very soon" decide whether to allow delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday, reported CNN. “We are preparing our decision and it will come very soon,“ Pistorius said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday. If the decision is taken to send the tanks, Germany will be able to “act very soon,” added Pistorius.

He defended Germany from criticism for holding off on sending the tanks, saying they are not the only ones weighing up the decision. There are some partners who are still evaluating, this is a process,” he explained. Germany would not stand in the way if other nations started training Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard tanks, he added. “We don't stand in the way of starting the training right away, but we can't do that until we've made a decision about how to handle the Leopard delivery,” Pistorius said.