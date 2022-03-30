As it prepares to shift from Russian energy imports, Germany on Tuesday issued an "early warning" that it could be heading for a gas supply emergency in the coming days. This comes after Germany last week announced that it would wean itself off Russian oil, reducing imports to half by 2022. Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck assured that Berlin has secured supplies for the time being and was closely monitoring supply flows alongside market operations, The Guardian reported.

Habeck had earlier stated that Germany wants to become "almost independent" of Russian energy imports by the end of the running year. Following the "ominous" decision taken by Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is underway to develop complex plans to secure delivery lines through the sea, truck, and train. The additional transportation costs on gas imports are expected to drive up the fuel prices without a decrease in demand.

The developments come hot on the heels of the Russian top lawmaker's decision, stating that Russia should sell its oil, grains, metals and other export commodities for roubles on global markets wherever profitable to do so. "If you want gas, find roubles. Moreover, it would be right, where it is beneficial for our country, to widen the list of export products priced in roubles to include fertiliser, grain, food, oil, coal, metals timber etc," speaker of Russia’s lower house of Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday, as quoted by The Guardian.

To note, in response to Russia's unilateral recognition of breakaway rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Germany on February 22, halted operations license to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The $11 billion gas project is designed to double the flow of Russian gas directly to Germany. The project was finished in September and waited for certification by Berlin and the EU. The freeze led to subsequent highs in fuel prices, which were already at their peak suffering from supply chain bottlenecks during the COVID-19 lockdown.

German companies planning to raise fuel prices in the next three months

According to The Guardian, several German companies have planned to raise their gas prices over the next three months. This indicated an additional rise in Germany's inflation rate. As per predictions by Munich-based Ifo Institute the new prices are expected to hit 54.6 points up from 47.6.

"Russia’s attack on Ukraine is driving up not only energy costs but also the price of many agricultural raw materials. This makes it likely that the rate of inflation will rise well beyond 5% this year. Germany hasn’t experienced such a spike in over 40 years, not since the rate of inflation climbed to 6.3% following the second oil crisis in 1981," head of Ifo, Timo Wollmershäuser said, as quoted by The Guardian.

It should be mentioned here that German inflation hit 5.1% last month and the forecast suggested it could rise to 6.3% in March.

(Image: AP)