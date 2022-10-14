Germany Economy Is 'suffering' As Berlin 'made Mistake' By Taking NATO's Side, Says Putin

During the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said that Germany has made a mistake by taking the side of the Western military alliance NATO, and has hurt its domestic interests. "Germany decided that commitments to some international agreements, including NATO, took precedence over domestic interests. I believe that this is a mistake and their economy and citizens are suffering. Otherwise, they would not undermine the Nord Stream gas pipelines," Putin said during the press call at the summit.

"One branch of Nord Stream 2 pipeline is in working condition. A decision to launch it is not being made and is unlikely to be made, but it's none of our business," said Putin at the summit.

Putin earlier offered the Germans an option to resume gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline 2, as a component of it was still functional. "The ball is in the EU's court. If they want to, then the taps can be turned on and that's it," he said in a speech at an energy forum in Moscow. Putin said that the pipeline still holds the capacity to supply an estimated 27 billion cubic meters of gas a year to Europe. Head of the Russian Federation Putin's offer was met with irk in Berlin, as the latter dismissed the prospect of Russian energy imports. When asked by a reporter in Berlin if Scholz's administration would rule out the use of Nord Stream 2, a German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann responded: "Yes."

"Independently of the possible sabotage of the two pipelines, we have seen that Russia is no longer a reliable energy supplier, and that even before the damage to Nord Stream 1 there was no longer any gas flowing,'' Hoffmann told a briefing.

Russia focused on strengthening multilateral cooperation with Central Asia

Putin at the Astana summit stressed that Russia is now more focused on strengthening multilateral cooperation with the ally Central Asian nations, and aims to establish new production and marketing chains, ensure the smooth functioning of joint ventures, and build alternative logistics schemes. The Russian Federation "is interested in connecting the Central Asian countries to large-scale Russian import substitution initiatives," Putin told reporters, as he denounced the European nation Germany for taking a stand with NATO and the west.

Putin said that he was, in fact, reconfiguring financial settlement mechanisms with Central Asia that would eliminate the "unnecessary participation of Western companies." When asked if he would be willing to hold talks with US President Joe Biden, Putin asserted, "You should ask him [Joe Biden] if he wants to hold talks with me. For now, I do not see the need for negotiations with Biden until I see a platform for this."