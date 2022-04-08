Germany: Graffiti Artists Paint 'Fascists' On Soviet Memorial Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, graffiti artists in Germany have painted a Soviet war memorial in Berlin's Treptower Park with red colour and text that reads, "Ukrainian Blood on Russian Hands." The pictures of the painted memorial have been shared on the Ukrainian Parliament, Verkhovna Rada's official Twitter handle. The development comes as the Russian military offensive against Ukraine continues for the second month.

According to the tweet posted on Verkhovna Rada's handle, the paintings on the monument reads, "Why?," "Ukrainian Blood on Russian Hands," "Fascists" and "Putin = Stalin." The Ukrainian Parliament insisted that graffiti artists in Germany have been able to identify the "real fascists".

It is pertinent to mention here that since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, the Russia-Ukraine war has claimed thousands of lives and pushed millions to leave their homes. According to the UNHCR, more than 4.3 million people have fled Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries in Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II.

У Німеччині художники-графіті ідентифікували, хто є справжніми фашистами



Вони розмалювали червоною фарбою меморіал радянським воїнам у берлінському Трепт-парку. На монументі видно написи: "Чому?" та "Українська кров на російських руках", а також "Путін = Сталін" і "Фашисти". pic.twitter.com/NjTns1Yhjw — Верховна Рада України (@verkhovna_rada) April 8, 2022

Zelenskyy says ready to hold talks with Russia's Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, April 7, spoke in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and made a dramatic offer of direct talks with President Putin saying “it is up to him”. In the interview, President Zelenskyy reiterated multiple times, his willingness toward open, direct and immediate dialogue with Russia’s President Putin.

In what was his biggest outreach yet to Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Zelenskyy said that he was ready to meet “at any moment”. In the Republic interview, President Zelenskyy explicitly stated that security guarantees were not a precondition to talks with President Putin. This is the first time since the horrific Bucha massacre that President Zelenskyy has openly declared his holistic intent to end the war through direct negotiations with his counterpart, and nobody else.

(Image: AP/@verkhovna_rada/Twitter)