Germany Has 'special Responsibility' To Build Air Defence Capabilities Of Ukraine: Scholz

As the brutal war continues to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that his country needs to give priority to building the air defence and artillery capabilities of Ukraine. Addressing the media during his visit to Prague on Monday, he claimed that a new weapons package worth 600 million euros has just been approved for Ukraine as the war-torn nation's armed forces need to be supported consistently and effectively.

"Our goal is to modernise Ukrainian armed forces that can defend their country permanently. We need to provide permanent and reliable support to Kyiv and it needs more planning and coordination," Scholz stated, as per the German news outlet Der Spiegel. He further stated that Germany needs to take "special responsibility" for building up the Ukrainian artillery and air defence system. According to Scholz, all the concerned parties must agree on such a system of coordinated support. "The support needs to be maintained reliably and above all - as long as necessary," he stressed.

German Chancellor to hold meeting on reconstruction of Ukraine

The German Chancellor further stated that he would hold a meeting on Ukraine's reconstruction on October 25 in Berlin, along with the EU Commission. Scholz said he intends to build a new air defence system together with European neighbours. According to him, Europe as a whole would derive security from a collaboratively developed system, which would also be less expensive and more effective than national solutions.

He also backed the French proposal for a new political community in Europe that would allow for more frequent communication with allies outside the EU. He said that currently there is no such platform where the heads of state and government of the EU could discuss key issues with partner countries once or twice a year.

Germany vows to keep supporting Ukraine amid war

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has assured Ukraine that her country would keep supporting the war-torn country for as long as it's necessary. She also hoped that the ongoing war should end as soon as possible. She went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been mistaken in thinking that Ukraine would fall within a few weeks. "Of course, I would like the war to end as soon as possible, but, unfortunately, we have to assume that Ukraine may need more heavy weapons from their allies next summer," Baerbock told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

