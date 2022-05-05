Germany Industry Associations Back EU's Total Oil Embargo On Russia Amid Ongoing War

Germany’s main industry associations of oil on Wednesday, May 4 supported EU’s proposal of the sixth round of sanctions that includes total oil embargo on Moscow, according to EU newspaper Euractiv. “The German industry supports this step,” Siegfried Russwurm, president of Germany’s biggest industry association BDI, said in a statement. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tabled the new draft sanctions in Brussels that pushed for phasing out Russian oil by end of 2022 to cut EU’s energy reliance. While Germany had sounded skepticism, warning that such a total ban could severely hit EU’s own economy, Berlin’s oil association appeared optimistic about such a ban.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the main oil industry association has managed to work closely with the government to “practically make this [ban] possible,” president of Germany’s biggest industry association BDI, Russwurm iterated.

Russian oil phasing out to bring some challenges, additional costs

According to Russwurm, Germany would be able to substitute the Russian oil although it might bring some of the challenges and additional costs, as was also admitted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The former also welcomed the transition period foreseen by the Commission stating that it could provide the window of a timeframe for safe phasing out of the Russian energy dependence for some nations in Europe. He then cautioned about the energy price inflation, which he stressed, is likely to rise further after EU implements total oil embargo.

Separately, German Chemicals Industry Association (VCI) also lent support to EU’s decision, stating that Russian oil could now be sufficiently substituted via alternative sources and other countries. “However, we are concerned about the expected further price spike for crude oil and thus also for raw materials,” the association’s manager, Wolfgang Große Entrup, said. National Association of German Cooperative Banks (BVR) in a statement emphasized that it was important to phase out the Russian oil for EU to be self reliant. Russian oil embargo “will likely push up the already high inflation rates, but it could also lead to a faster transition towards renewable energies,” association’s president Marija Kolak,said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 9 proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia that would include a total oil embargo on the Russian oil imports. European Commission officials handed a draft plan to the member states outlining the new package of sanctions particularly targetting Moscow's oil industry and banks that include Sberbank, Russia’s top lender. As she addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU will “phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion.” She further stated that the bloc will impose a total ban on Russian oil “in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets.”