Germany 'interlocked' With US In Sending Tanks To Ukraine; 'Not Doing Just By Ourselves'

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is facing increased pressure to send the German-built Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the German government on Thursday announced that it will only send them if the US does the same, according to several local reports.

This comes as both Poland and Finland agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv to counter the Russian assaults. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, at a press conference, said that he is ready to dispatch the German-manufactured battle tanks to Ukraine even without Germany’s permission. Berlin's Chancellor Scholz has yet to provide Poland's request, although, Polish premier Morawiecki reiterated that he expects Berlin to make the approval.

“Consent is a secondary issue here,” Morawiecki told Poland’s public radio broadcaster on the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum. “We will either get this agreement quickly, or we will do the right thing ourselves,” he asserted.

Polish Prime Minister further stated that the most important thing is that the Germans "offer their modern tanks, their modern equipment, as soon as possible," adding that Ukraine's ability to defend freedom may depend on it. "Security of all Europe will depend on it,” Morawiecki furthermore noted. Berlin is reportedly still in talks with the US to confirm its official position on sending the Leopard 2 tanks.

Germany 'strategically interlocked' with US: Chancellor Scholz

An announcement is expected following German officials' meeting with allies scheduled at the American military base of Ramstein in southwestern Germany on January 20, Friday. Germany has been “strategically interlocked” with the US, said German Chancellor Scholz on the sidelines of the Davos forum.

“We are never doing something just by ourselves, but together with others, especially the US, which are very important in this common task to defend the Ukrainian independence and sovereignty,” Scholz was reported as saying.

Germany and other European nations have been in discussion to supply tanks to Ukraine following Britain's decision to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv's forces. Zelenskyy in a tweet thanked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “for the decisions that will not only strengthen us on the battlefield but also send the right signal to other partners.”

As the UK only owns 227 Challenger 2 tanks, the rest have to be supplied by Europe which possesses an estimated 2,000 Leopard 2 tanks, according to the records listed by European Council on Foreign Relations. Berlin, although, has been standing in the way as it exercises veto power to stop the delivery of the German-made tanks to Ukraine, fearing that it will become a direct party in the ongoing conflict.

British defense secretary Ben Wallace had also previously asked Germany to allow its Leopard tanks to be supplied to Ukraine as Poland, Denmark and Finland agreed for the same. Ukrainians have been appealing for the tanks as would enable its troops to push through Russian defenses.