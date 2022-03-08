Germany Launches Probe Into Possible Russian War Crimes In Ukraine; To Secure Evidence

The Federal Prosecutor's office of Germany has opened a probe into possible war crimes by Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, amid an international furore over attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Marco Buschmann, who is the minister for justice, told Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that Germany would be collecting and securing all evidence of war crimes committed by Moscow in the war-hit country.

The Office of the German Federal Prosecutor in Karlsruhe has initiated a probe to begin collecting evidence, the minister informed. He said that Russia's attack on Ukraine cannot be justified and called it a violation of international law.

Der Spiegel weekly reported that German Prosecutor General Peter Frank has opened a probe into Moscow's use of cluster munitions, shelling of residential buildings, gas pipelines, and nuclear waste disposal sites.

Ukraine contends 'irreparable damage if we don't act now,' ICJ to render order soon

Ukraine on Monday made a strong submission before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), asserting that "irreparable damage" would be caused if the court doesn't act against Russia immediately.

"There is no doubt that if the court doesn't act now, irreparable damage would continue to be caused," Ukraine said before the ICJ. It added, "The court should act immediately. The court is uniquely positioned to give directions to stop the crisis pending the hearing too."

"My message to Russia is 'Lets us settle our disputes like civilized nations. Lay down your arms," Anton Korynevich, the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine told ICJ.

Ukraine says 400 civilian deaths recorded

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday informed that the Russian military offensive has killed 38 children and injured more than 70.

In a video address, he said overall at least 400 civilians have died, warning that these data are definitely incomplete. Reznikov claimed that Russian airstrikes have destroyed over 200 Ukrainian schools, 34 hospitals and 1,500 residential buildings.