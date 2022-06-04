Germany Okays $107bn To Rearm Army; Russia Accuses Berlin Of Disrupting European Security

German lawmakers approved a $107 billion special fund to upgrade the country's military on June 3, paving the way for a large purchase drive as Russian invasion of Ukraine spurred the government into action. After protracted talks between Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition and the main opposition Union group, the legislation received widespread approval in the lower chamber of parliament.

The fund received 593 votes in favour, 80 votes against, and 7 abstentions. The measure still needs to be approved by the upper house of parliament, which represents Germany's state governments. It is to mention that Scholz established the fund on February 27, three days after Russia invaded Ukraine, and stated that Germany would henceforth spend more than 2% of its GDP on defence.

With assistance from a special fund, the administration and opposition agreed to fulfil the 2% target "on a multi-year average." Officials admitted that the German military, the Bundeswehr, has been neglected for years, with ageing and malfunctioning equipment being a major problem. Scholz's center-left Social Democrats and the Union, which ruled the country for 16 years under ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel, have blamed each other for the situation.

During negotiations with Scholz's coalition, the opposition asked that the fund be used solely for the Bundeswehr and not for other national security-related purposes such as help to poor nations or civilian cyber-defense measures. Further, the defence ministry has announced that it will purchase 60 Boeing Chinook CH-47F transport helicopters. In addition, the government plans to purchase up to 35 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter fighters to replace obsolete Tornado planes.

Russia accuses Berlin of 'remilitarising'

On June 3, Russia, on the other hand, accused Germany of disrupting European security by "remilitarising," as Berlin increases military spending in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "We perceive the statement of the German Chancellor as yet another confirmation that Berlin has set a course for an accelerated remilitarization of the country. How could this end? Alas, this is well known from history," Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated.

She further added, "At a time when it is necessary to look for opportunities to reduce common threats, Germany, on the contrary, takes the path of escalating the military-political situation on the European continent, directing tens of billions of euros to increase the critical mass of weapons."

Image: AP