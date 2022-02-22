Germany Pauses Nord Stream 2 Certification Process Amid Russia-Ukraine Border Conflict

In one of the most significant retaliatory measures taken by the west against Russia in response to its actions in Ukraine, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on February 21 that he has taken steps to halt the process of certifying Nord Stream 2—the $11 billion undersea natural gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government had decided to "reassess" the pipeline's certification, which has yet to be put into service. Scholz explained that the action was taken in response to Russia's recent activities in Ukraine, which included the deployment of troops to two pro-Russian rebel enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine autonomous on Monday.

'Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating'

In one of the most significant retaliatory measures taken by the west against Russia in response to its actions in Ukraine, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on February 21 that he has taken steps to halt the process of certifying Nord Stream 2—the $11 billion undersea natural gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government had decided to "reassess" the pipeline's certification, which has yet to be put into service. Scholz explained that the action was taken in response to Russia's recent activities in Ukraine, which included the deployment of troops to two pro-Russian rebel enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

The German Chancellor told the reporters in Berlin, "That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline and without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating."

Zelensky urges Germany to halt Nord Stream 2 project

Earlier on February 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked that the Nord Stream 2 project, which would pump Russian natural gas to Germany over the Baltic Sea, be put on hold immediately. Russia must be punished for its recognition of Ukraine's two separatist-held areas on Monday, Zelensky added, with "immediate sanctions" including "the complete stop of Nord Stream 2." It is worth noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine autonomous on Monday.

The pipeline project was completed, but regulatory approval from German authorities was still required before the gas could be supplied. The pipeline has caused a rift with the United States, which is concerned that it will increase Europe's reliance on Russia for energy.

IMAGE: AP