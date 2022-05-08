Germany Permits Ukraine's Embassy To Use National Symbols During Event To Mark End Of WWII

In a key development, Berlin has allowed the use of Ukrainian symbols during an event held by the Ukrainian Embassy marking the end of World War II in Europe. Activist Oleksandr Snidalov, who is scheduled to partake in the event, has confirmed the development and noted that the Ukrainian symbols have been allowed after reaching an agreement with the police, European Truth reported. The decision comes after Germany had recently banned Ukrainian flags and symbols from near the city’s memorials as the country commemorates the 77th anniversary of World War II.

Snidalov stated that authorities in Berlin have allowed the use of Ukrainian symbols during the event that will commence in Tiergarten on May 8 at 12 pm and will last about an hour. Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk stated that German authorities had allowed the embassy to hold a rally with Ukrainian symbols. Melnyk further noted that after the German authorities had announced an embargo on using Ukrainian flags and symbols, he had contacted the city authorities for clarification, and reported European Truth. The German authorities had informed him that the ban will not be applicable to official events. He added that the government had permitted them to use Ukrainian flags and symbols, however, it will continue to remain banned at other places and events.

Berlin Police bans Ukrainian flags, symbols

Earlier, the Berlin Police, in a statement, mentioned, "The act of remembrance and respect for these memorials and memorials must also be preserved against the background of Russia's current war of aggression in Ukraine." It further added, "The act of remembrance and respect for these memorials and memorials must also be preserved against the background of Russia's current war of aggression in Ukraine. The war must not be allowed to spread beyond the democratic discourse in conflicts or arguments in Berlin." Berlin authorities had banned the use of Ukrainian symbols and flags at the memorials and near the memorials on May 8-9. Furthermore, German authorities had also banned Russian flags, "George ribbons and Uniforms or parts of uniforms also in modified forms." After the Berlin authorities had announced a ban on Ukrainian flags and symbols, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk asserted that he was "shocked" by the decision of Germany, UKrinform reported. He called the move of Germany a "slap" on Ukraine and the people of the country.

Image: AP