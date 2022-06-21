Germany Plans To Launch 'test Route' For Ukrainian Grain Shipment To World Market

Germany is planning to establish a "trial corridor" to enable safe passage of tranded Ukrainian grain by rail, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen told state press on Monday, June 20. “In the near future, the export of Ukrainian grain through the ports of Odessa is impossible, so we have to work on the possibility of exporting through Poland. Germany plans to facilitate this, in particular with the help of the German railways. We are working with our Ukrainian partners to implement such a trial transport,” said the ambassador, according to UNIAN news agency.

Several European nations have scrambled to establish “corridors of solidarity” in order to ship the blockaded Ukrainian grain at the port of Odessa and other key ports where exports have been obstructed by the warring Russian soldiers. As Germany mulls drafting a safe corridor to free the grain in view of the uncontrollable global inflation due to the food shortage, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: “It is clear that in the end we will certainly not be able to take all the grain away, but if we manage to at least release some of it along different routes, it would help to counter the global crisis. [food crisis]."

Russia's presdient Vladimir Putin had earlier said that he would guarantee the unhindered passage of the export vessels carrying Ukrainian grain provided latter cleared its ports of mines. Putin also demanded assurances about the export of goods through Russian-controlled seaports such as Berdyansk and Mariupol.

'No agreement' on supply of grain from Ukrainian ports with Turkey

Moscow earlier clarified that there has been no agreement reached with Turkey to establish the corridor for transit of the Ukrainian grain bound for export to the international market. Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state affiliated news agencies reporters that while the talks between Moscow and Ankara are continuing on grain shipments in the Black Sea, no agreement to establish a corridor had been reached yet.

Peskov's remarks came after the Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosted his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Ankara to hold discussions on the United Nations' proposal to free the Ukrainian grain from blockaded Odesa and other key ports. Turkish foreign minister said that Russia will allow 22 million tonnes of grain that has been sitting in silos to be shipped out. While Russia stated that it is ready to "cooperate" on freeing the stranded grain shipments, it emphasized the need for the Ukrainian miliatry forces to demine the Black Sea first.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, reportedly, has been drafting a plan for weeks that would enable Ukraine to export wheat and other major commodities from Odesa to shipped out to the word's market. Guterres’ plan involves Russia to export grain and fertilizer, although the latter has refused to divulge the exact details of the arrangement, saying that it would “jeopardize the plan’s chances of success.”