Germany Plans To Send 2,000 Howitzers To Ukraine As Russian Offensive Increases: Report

Germany's federal government intends to send seven tank howitzers 2000 to Ukraine, German news outlet Welt reported on May 3. The German government has decided to send Panzerhaubitz 2000 to Ukraine from Bundeswehr inventories. The Netherlands had already committed to providing five howitzers to Kyiv. According to the media agency, the whole weapon system training for the Ukrainian army will take place in Germany.

The decision by the Chancellery and the Ministry of Defense appears to have been made against the recommendations of senior Bundeswehr, German armed forces' officers, Welt reported. The employment of advanced, digital fire control systems in weaponry for Ukraine is also being questioned. Although one of its political maxims is not to damage the Bundeswehr and its potential to establish partnerships with military deliveries to Ukraine, the administration ignored these concerns. The Panzerhaubitzen 2000 is a large artillery piece capable of firing at a 40-kilometre range.

By April 21, 2,500 anti-aircraft missiles, 900 rocket-propelled grenades with 3,000 rounds of ammunition, 100 machine guns, and 15 anti-tank grenades with 50 rockets had arrived in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian government sources. There are also 100,000 hand grenades, 2000 mines, 5300 explosive charges, and over 16 million rounds of ammunition for weapons ranging from assault rifles to heavy machine guns. Germany's federal government approved the first direct transfer of heavy weapons recently containing 50 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

Russia-Ukraine War

A day after the first evacuation of civilians, the Mariupol steel mill, which has become the city's last stronghold of resistance, was attacked again. According to authorities and footage published by both Russia and Ukraine, more than 100 people in bombed-out Mariupol, including elderly ladies and mothers with small children, fled the rubble-strewn Azovstal steelworks on Sunday in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometres) to the northwest.

Ukraine has accused Russian troops of kidnapping civilians and transporting them to Russia or Russian-controlled areas against their will. However, this claim has been denied by the Kremlin. The Russian bombardment on the enormous facility by air, tank, and ship resumed after the partial evacuation, according to Ukraine's Azov Battalion, which is assisting in the mill's defence.

Image: AP