Germany Pledges Delivery Of Air Defence System To Ukraine As Defence Minister Visits Odesa

The Defence Minister of Germany, Christine Lambrecht made an unannounced visit to Ukraine’s port city of Odesa, as she met her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov. Surprisingly, the German Defense Minister at one instance during the visit was forced into a bomb shelter after air raid sirens blared.

Lambrecht visited the city's grain port on October 1 and inspected a Gepard antiaircraft tank that was provided by Germany, to help the Ukrainian armed forces to defend against Russia’s invasion.

Hosted my 🇩🇪colleague Christine Lambrecht in the southern 🇺🇦.Frau Minister brought good news & more tools to strengthen #UAarmy.

We had a discussion about current geopolitical and security situation.Minister was glad to talk with our soldiers and see Gepard system on combat duty. pic.twitter.com/IKSMnSyqkR — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) October 1, 2022

Lambrecht reiterated that the antiaircraft tank would help provide protection to "critical infrastructure" and defend against Russian air attacks, reported Radio Free Europe (RFERL).

Germany promises delivery of Iris-T SLM

Germany’s Defense Minister also reassured Oleksiy Reznikov that Germany will deliver the first unit of the promised Iris-T SLM ground-based air-defence system in the coming days, reported RFERL.

The Infra-Red Imaging System-Thrust Vector Controlled Surface Launched Missile (Iris-T SLM), is a medium-range infrared homing missile.

In their fight against Russian aggression, we are supporting our Ukrainian friends with further aid. Among other things, we are delivering the IRIS-T SLM air defence system very soon. pic.twitter.com/VfL5DlLqvE — Verteidigungsministerium (@BMVg_Bundeswehr) October 1, 2022

Kyiv is scheduled to receive four systems of the Iris-T SLM from Germany. One system of Iris-T SLM consists of four vehicles- one fire-control unit and three rocket launchers. The system is designed to protect against air attacks.

Germany faces criticism from Kyiv despite aid

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had slammed Berlin last month for refusing to provide Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine that could prove detrimental to the armed forces of the country amid war with Russia. The requests were made to Germany as Ukraine continues to push the Russian forces back through its lightning counteroffensive, reported RFERL.

Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons can not be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not? — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) September 13, 2022

"Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses,” Kuleba stated in an unusually blunt manner on Twitter.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister had further questioned, “What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?” Berlin at the time had stated that no other countries were supplying such vehicles to Ukraine and Germany would not indulge in doing so unilaterally.

Berlin has so far delivered $719 million worth of weapons to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense of Slovak revealed on Twitter that Germany, Denmark and Norway had signed an agreement worth €92 million to fund the production of 16 state-of-art Slovak Zuzana-2 howitzers for Ukraine. The guns can fire six projectiles in a minute and over a distance of 40 km. The weapons are set to be built in Slovakia with delivery to begin next year.