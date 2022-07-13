Germany Releases List Of Lethal And Non-lethal Military Aid Provided To Ukraine Amid War

Germany has released a list of weapons and ammunition that have been transferred and will be delivered to Ukraine amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv. The list includes stinger anti-aircraft missiles, anti-drone devices, artillery ammunition and handguns. The German government in a statement said that the military equipment that has been provided to Ukraine includes from Bundeswehr stocks and industry from funds made by the government's upgrading initiative.

It is pertinent to note here that Germany has been providing support to Ukraine ever since Russia launched a military offensive. Furthermore, Berlin has been imposing sanctions against Moscow in response to the invasion of Ukraine. In the statement, the German government said that the funds for the upgrading initiative were increased to a total of 2 billion euros for 2022 with an aim to help Ukraine.

The list of weapons that have been delivered by Olaf Scholz-led government to Ukraine includes 3,000 Panzerfaust 3 cartridges plus 900 grips, 14,900 anti-tank mines, 500 stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 2,700 strela flying fists, 7 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 including adaptation, training and spare parts, 21.8 million rounds of handgun ammunition, 50 bunker fists. In addition, Berlin sent 100,000 hand grenades, 5,300 explosive charges, 100,000 meters of detonating cord and 100,000 detonators and 10,500 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, MiG-29 spare parts, 30 armored vehicles, 4 electronic anti-drone devices and other military equipment to Ukraine.

Berlin sent medical aid to Ukraine, plans to give 53,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition

Germany has given 28,000 combat helmets, 15 pallets of clothing, 280 motor vehicles, 100 tents, 12 power generators, 6 pallets of material for explosive ordnance disposal, 125 binoculars, 1,200 hospital beds, 18 pallets of medical supplies. Apart from this, Berlin has provided 10,000 sleeping bags, 600 shooting glasses, 1 radio frequency system, 3,000 field telephones with 5,000 reels of field cord and carrying equipment, 353 night vision goggles and other medical help to Ukraine.

The military equipment that Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine include 53,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition, 8 mobile ground radars and thermal imaging devices, 3 self-propelled howitzers 2000. Apart from this, Berlin intends to send 4,000 shots of anti-aircraft tank practice ammunition, 30 GEPARD anti-aircraft tanks, 10 autonomous surface drones, air defense system IRIS-T SLM, artillery detection radar COBRA, 3 multiple rocket launchers and other equipment. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling on international community to provide military equipment to their country in their fight against Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War

In the latest update about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the war-torn nation's armed forces has claimed that Russia has lost 37,570 soldiers. In addition to this, Russian armed forces have suffered loss of 3832 combat armoured machines, 676 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1649 tanks, 109 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 839 artillery systems. Apart from this, Russian forces have lost 217 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 247 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 2704 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 155 cruise missiles and 67 special equipment.

Image: AP