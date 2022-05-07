Germany: Russian Embassy Avers Terrorist Attack On Russian Journalists Thwarted In Berlin

Amid the ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the Russian embassy in Germany stated on Saturday that a potential terrorist attack against Russian journalists was foiled in Berlin. "A potential terrorist attack on Russian journalists and their families living in a residential compound owned by Russia was thwarted in Berlin on May 6. In the afternoon, a window in one of the apartments was smashed by a bottle thrown from the street," the Russian embassy said in a statement, TASS news agency reported.

The embassy further added that a suspicious item was discovered on the premises of the residential compound consisting of a big canister filled with liquid, a plastic bottle, and a gas tank with wires connected to it. It further stated that residents were evacuated and demining experts were called by German law enforcement personnel.

"They confirmed that the item could be an improvised explosive device and decided to deactivate it on the spot as it was dangerous to move it. The activity resulted in no casualties," the statement added.

As per the TASS report, an investigation into the incident has been initiated and the Russian embassy is in contact with law enforcement officials in Germany. Meanwhile, Russian journalists have been also been given the opportunity to relocate to a secure location. Following the event, the Russian embassy wrote to Germany's Foreign Ministry, demanding that the perpetrators be identified and brought to justice.

Russia urges Germany, EU, & NATO take measures to protect Russian journalists

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has demanded Germany, other European Union countries, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations to take prompt steps to protect Russian journalists on their soil.

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes the incident in Berlin was the outcome of a bullying campaign undertaken by the West against Russian media outlets and their staff.

"UN, UNESCO and OSCE bodies engaged in the protection of journalists’ rights should give an honest opinion on this blatant attack on freedom of speech and the security of journalists, the fundamental principles of democracy," the Russian Foreign Ministry remarked.

At least 10 Ukrainian & international journalists killed so far: European Council

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has led to horrifying death toll figures and mass-scale destruction of infrastructure in the ex-Soviet state. Earlier this week on May 3, the European Council claimed that at least 10 Ukrainian and international journalists have been killed and many others were left injured since the onset of the war launched on February 24.

The European Council has accused the Russian military of arresting, abducting, or kidnapping journalists and civil society activists in order to prevent the rest of the world from learning the truth about the situation.

(Image: AP/Unsplash/Representative)