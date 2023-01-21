Germany Set To Provide 1 Billion Euro Spring Military Aid Package For Ukraine

In what may appear to be major defence assistance for the war-ravaged Ukraine, Germany is preparing to provide another €1 billion to Ukraine under a "spring package." The announcement was made by the new German Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius, after a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in Ramstein, Germany on Friday.

"We are talking in general about a spring package worth more than 1 billion euros," Pistorius informed.

Notably, the package will include a Patriot missile system, seven Patriot anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery pieces, an Iris-T anti-aircraft missile complex, and additional guided missiles. The package reportedly will also entail the training of Ukrainian soldiers to face Russian troops, Pistorius said, reported Kyiv Independent citing Ukrinform. The German Defense Minister said the top priority is air defense, "especially with regard to ammunition."

Germany preparing another heavy military aid package for Ukraine

Pistorius noted that the military aid provided to Ukraine by Germany has crossed 3.3 billion euros so far and that further assistance is underway. This development came as defence ministers from across 50 nations gathered to discuss further support for Ukraine. The meeting held was at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where leaders talked about rolling out a new aid package at the eighth Ramstein summit since Russia launched its "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

During the summit, the head of the German Ministry of Defense called the situation in Ukraine "extremely dramatic" and said that "it is necessary to proceed from the fact that this will last for another month." He stressed that the current situation requires all the allies to extend further support for Ukraine and said Germany will not stop such support. However, Pistorius noted that an agreement on providing Ukraine with Leopard tanks had not been reached. Earlier, Germany had promised to announce its final decision on the supply of tanks to Ukraine at the summit amid rising tensions over the matter.