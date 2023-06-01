Germany Tells Zelenskyy NATO Won't Consider Kyiv's Membership Embroiled In War

Germany on June 1 said that Ukraine cannot join the Western military bloc NATO while it is still at war with neighbouring Russia. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock echoed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's stance that Kyiv must not expect admission into the US-led military bloc anytime soon. Speaking ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Norwegian capital Oslo, Baerbock iterated that while the doors remain open for potential new members in NATO, Ukraine shall not expect to be incorporated due to the fact that it is embroiled in the conflict. Baerbock was referring to Sweden in particular about the membership.

“At the same time, it is clear that we cannot talk about new membership in the middle of a war,” Baerbock noted, according to Russian newspaper RT.

Kyiv's NATO membership 'doesn’t stand on the agenda anytime soon': Berlin

German chancellor Scholz had also noted that Ukraine's NATO membership “doesn’t stand on the agenda anytime soon.” Scholz reiterated that there was a “whole range of requirements belonging to NATO’s criteria that Ukraine can’t fulfil at present.” Germany also suggested that Ukraine shall not expect immediate delivery of the multirole stealth F-16 fighter jets from the Western allies, but added that it plans to train pilots, joining the league of the UK.

"Ukraine should not expect F-16 fighter jet deliveries from the West in the near future," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was reported saying. Scholz also noted that Germany will not join the international coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets but will assist in training programmes for the Ukrainian pilots on high-tech advanced aircraft. Berlin will focus more on delivering the battle tanks, ammunition, and repairing equipment, Sholz noted.

Ahead of the July NATO meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been seeking a positive decision for the country's membership bid, reiterating that Kyiv intends to join the Western alliance before the Lithuania summit. The Ukrainian President’s urgency to join the alliance was vocalised even as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on. NATO member states, although, have been sceptical of Ukraine's entry as if the country formally assumes membership, it will trigger Article 5 of the NATO rulebook, which might eventually lead to further escalation of the war.