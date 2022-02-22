Germany To Deploy More Troops, Fighter Jets To Embolden Lithuania: Defence Min Lambrecht

Germany will deploy more combat troops to Lithuania to deter Russian military aggression in the eastern flank of Ukraine, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said during her visit to Lithuania on Tuesday. “We must introduce tougher deterrence measures, and we stand ready to send more troops [to the region], both land and air forces. Also, to send more troops to Lithuania in order to send a signal that we stand in solidarity with partners,” she told a press conference in Lithuania's Rukla, alongside her Lithuanian counterpart. She, although, did not divulge more details of the possible additional deployments in the NATO country. “I cannot say how everything will look like, we have a plan for that,” said German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht.

The Lithuanian Minister of Defence Arvydas Anušauskas had earlier expressed concerns about nearly 150,000 Russian troops stationed on the frontier with Ukraine, including around 30,000 stationed in Belarus. Russia later ordered a partial drawdown of the military build-up as he asked the troops to return to the barracks.

Russia's fuelled threats are not short-term, reminded the Lithuanian Minister of Defence Arvydas Anušauskas, adding that, therefore, Lithuania’s military and security cooperation should not be short-term, but must look into long term perspective. Germany leads the NATO battalion in Lithuania and has been a front state during the Cold War for European and transatlantic security.

'We – governments and nations – must not accept this': German defence minister on Russian decrees

“Bundeswehr stood firmly by the side of its Allies and was taking on responsibility, in particular in the context of the NATO Response Force and next year in NATO’s VJTFVery High Readiness Joint Task Force spearhead force,” German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht had reminded during a visit to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at the Federal Ministry of Defence. Lambrecht on Tuesday rejected Kremlin's decrees that recognize the pro-Russian breakaway oblasts in eastern Ukraine.

“We – governments and nations – must not accept this and we clearly condemn Russian action,” she said, as she addressed troops of the international NATO battalion stationed in Lithuania's Rukla. “This is a violation of the sovereign territory of Ukraine and violation of internationally recognized borders. [...] I am strongly appealing to President Putin stop these actions and respect sovereignty of Ukraine and return to the negotiating table,” the German minister asserted.

Germany’s defence minister called the troops from six EU countries, serving with the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Lithuania as “pillar of diplomacy”.“Because diplomacy needs a strong backbone so that we could not be blackmailed, and this backbone is what you are,” she told the uniformed forces. “We don't know how far Russia is prepared to go, but we are vigilant and we are standing strong,” Lambrecht asserted. Earlier today, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project as the EU diplomats are gathering in Brussels for a special meeting on the Russia Ukraine conflict.

