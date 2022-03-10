Germany To Not Send Warplanes To Ukraine Amid Russian Attack; Eyes Energy Deal With Canada

A day after Poland offered all its MiG-29 to be delivered to Ukraine via NATO, Germany, on Wednesday, indicated that it would not join Poland's surprising idea of helping Ukraine with warplanes. The latest development came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday. During the presser, Scholz affirmed that Germany had already helped the war-torn country financially and had sent different kinds of weapons that were vital during a war. Notably, Scholz was asked by the reporters whether Germany would be prepared to allow such delivery and whether he feared being drawn into the conflict by a jet delivery via the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany -- which Poland had proposed.

Replying to the question, Scholz noted that Germany has given Ukraine financial and humanitarian aid, as well as some weapons. He added: “otherwise, we must consider very carefully what we do in concrete terms, and that most certainly doesn’t include fighter planes.” Meanwhile, when the correspondents asked the same question to the Canadian Prime Minister, he said that his country had already sent advanced defence equipment worth $39 million to Ukraine and was planning to send some extra humanitarian help to Kyiv. Further, he added, "We want to de-escalate the conflict."

Meanwhile, a statement released by the Canadian government said that both the leaders strongly condemned Russia’s ongoing military aggression against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. They called for Russia’s immediate withdrawal of military forces, and the urgent need for civilians to be able to access humanitarian corridors and assistance. "the leaders discussed the strong international consensus against this illegal Russian aggression, as demonstrated by the recent vote in the United Nations General Assembly, and they agreed to expand coordination among countries providing military, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine," as per the statement.

Poland publicly floated the idea of sending warplanes to Ukraine via NATO

It is worth noting that Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes in order to resist Russian forces. In response to Ukraine's continuous demand, Poland, on Tuesday, agreed to offer their fighter jets to Kyiv. According to the plan floated by Poland, it would first give its MiG-29 to the United States and then the US would deliver those fighter jets to Ukraine via NATO. In a statement released by the Polish Foreign Ministry, it said: "At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities." However, the plan was ditched by Pentagon, saying "Poland’s proposal is a tenable one". "We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement on Tuesday.

