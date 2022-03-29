Germany To Pay Russia For Gas According To Contracts In Euros Amid Sanctions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his statement that they will pay Russia for gas according to contracts, that is in euros. He stated that contracts they know allows them to pay for Russian gas in euro as payment currency, and the corporations will pay according to the contracts that they have signed. Earlier Russia demanded that 'unfriendly' countries hostile to Russia must pay for Russian gas in rubles but the G7 has agreed to reject Moscow's demand.

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck stated that all G-7 ministers agreed totally that this would be a one-sided and unambiguous breach of the existing contracts, AP reported. He further stated that payment in rubles is not acceptable and they will push the impacted companies not to obey Putin's demand. Economists believe that Putin's action appeared to be aimed at bolstering the ruble, which has been losing ground against other currencies since Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24 and Western countries retaliated with severe sanctions.

Prepared for all situations

Habeck also stated that they are prepared for all situations and that Putin's demand to convert the contracts to rubles shows he is facing a brick wall, otherwise, he would not have made that demand. He also stated that Russia requires rubles to fund its domestic conflict, such as payments to troops.

Fears of negative economic consequences have kept European governments from placing a ban on Russian energy imports. Europe relies on Russia for 40% of its gas and 25% of its oil and has been scrambling since the conflict and are planning to minimise its reliance on Russia. Although the United States has blocked Russian energy imports, it allows exceptions for payments for oil and gas. The BDEW, Germany's utility group, has requested that the government issue an early warning of an energy emergency in response to Putin's ruble payment proposal.

Currency used to purchase Russian energy "doesn't really matter"

Robin Brooks, who is the head economist of the Institute of International Finance, a trade association representing the world's banks stated that the currency used to purchase Russian energy "doesn't really matter" and what matters is that energy exports provide Russia with purchasing power, which it can uses to purchase things from other countries, according to AP News.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP