Germany To Send Ukraine 88 Leopard 1 Tanks In Exchange For 15 Gepard Tanks From Qatar

In escalatory move threatened with a retaliatory defensive posture by Russia, the German government on February 1 approved sending 88 combat Leopard-1 Main Battle tank [MBT] from its industrial stockpiles to Ukraine backfilling the reserves with 15 Gepard tanks purchased from Qatar. The move demonstrates Berlin reversing its WWII policy of never supplying weaponry into the conflict zones, succumbing to the pressure from the United States, NATO, and Europe.

This is in addition to the 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft defense systems that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government sent to Kyiv, marking a turning point in history in course of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had earlier clarified in a statement. “It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to do our utmost to support Ukraine in defending itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Germany stands closely by Ukraine’s side.”

Experience of Leopard-1 with Hitler's advancing Nazi troops against Red Army

German Leopard-1 MBTs are linked with the success and experience of Hitler's advancing Nazi troops into the former Soviet Union against Red Army during World War II in 1945 [known as the Great Patriotic war by Russians]. They became standard for many NATO member countries and Europe after Berlin's acceptance into the Alliance in 1955.

Leopard-1 replaced the minted American first-generation main battle tank (MBT) M47 and M48 widely used in the mid-1950s through the Vietnam War [1954–75]. Leopard-1 battle tanks and the British Chieftain were widely used to provide armoured deterrence against the Soviet Union forces in Europe between 1968 and the early 1980s.

Germany's Rheinmetall and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFR) military-industrial plant will refurbish dozens of the Leopard-1 Main Battle tank [MBT] to supply in aid to the Ukrainian forces on the frontlines in eastern Donbass, where the invading Russian Army assisted by the mercenaries groups has been making significant territorial gains.

Germany plans to purchase the combat vehicles for a total cost of more than €100 million, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported, referencing “government sources" who spoke on request of anonymity. The decision to supply the Leopard-1 MBTs comes just six days after the Scholz administration announced sending Leopard-2 tanks to Kyiv. The Leopard-1 is no longer manufactured but is refurbished and carries a different caliber than the newer Leopard 2s.

Leopard-1 vs Leopard-2 MBT. Credit: Armed Forces Europe

Credit: Armed Forces Europe

German Defense officials held talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar to finalise a deal for the purchase of an estimated 15 Gepard tanks for ensuring the security of World Cup stadiums worldwide, Interfax reported, citing insider sources who spoke to Berlin-based ezine. Olaf Scholz's government, in a major development, is also trying to procure the ammunition from Qatar, sources said.