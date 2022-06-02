Germany Vows To Provide Ukraine With Anti-air Missile & Radar Systems To Battle Invaders

As invading Russian forces are moving towards seizing crucial cities in Eastern Ukraine, Germany has vowed to provide the war-ravaged country with some of the modern weapons to fight against the Russian invasion. Germany avered that it will provide Ukraine with advanced 'anti-air missile' and 'radar systems'. According to an Associated Press report, Germany has promised to supply the IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine, marking it to be the first long-range air defence weaponry sent to the Zelenskyy government since the onset of the war on February 24.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that the previous supplies of shoulder-fired, portable air defence missiles given by Germany have enhanced the Ukrainian military's capacity to shoot down helicopters as well as other low-flying aircraft, however, not enough to challenge Russia's air dominance.

Germany's military aid to Ukraine

The surface-to-air missiles of IRIS-T, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, are the nation's most advanced air defence system. He asserted, “With this, we will enable Ukraine to defend an entire city from Russian air attacks.” In addition, the radar devices will aid Ukraine in locating enemy artillery.

Apart from this, Germany has decided to deliver nearly 15 ‘Gepard tanks’ to Ukraine to assist in the fight against Russian soldiers. On May 20, a German defence ministry spokesman announced that the first 15 Gepard tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in the month of July. As per media reports, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht agreed to dispatch the Gepard tanks via video conference with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov.

The Gepard tanks would be armed with "adequate" ammunition, according to media reports. There was another announcement stating that there was enough ammo for over 100 combat loadings, each of which could fight 25 targets. Since Russia's military attack on Ukraine's east and south failed to seize Kyiv, the country's clamour for heavier weapons has become stronger. Germany has also provided Kyiv with seven self-propelled howitzers and has commenced training Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has mentioned that the ongoing war is a watershed moment in Ukraine's history. Taking to Twitter, he said referring to the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, “Finally we can say from the bottom of our hearts to Chancellor #Scholz, 'Thank you!'".

Der Spiegel: #Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, @MelnykAndrij spoke about a turning point for Ukraine. He reacted to the news of the delivery of a modern air defense system, by saying: "Finally we can say from the bottom of our hearts to Chancellor #Scholz, 'Thank you!'". pic.twitter.com/cptzAhoBFd — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 2, 2022

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)