Germany Wary Of Putin's Christmas Ceasefire; 'Will Bring Neither Freedom Nor Security'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's 36-hour ceasefire, asking if Russia really wanted peace. Putin on Thursday ordered a unilateral 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine effective noon January 6 to midnight January 7 around the time of Orthodox Christmas. Putin cited appeals of Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kiril that led to the decision to stop hostilties.

Baerbock asked if Putin's intention was to "bring his soldiers home" as this was the first time Moscow declared a national cease-fire during the 10-month war. Her remarks came as Germany prepared to supply armoured vehicles to Ukraine, after Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed to step up military support to Ukraine over a telephone call amid ongoing fierce battle in eastern Donbas region.

“A so-called ceasefire brings neither freedom nor security to people living in daily fear under Russian occupation,” Baerbock wrote on Twitter, rejecting Russia's unilateral decision, and echoing stance of Ukraine.

Russia will 'bring more men and equipment': Zelenskyy

Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Kremlin, proposed the ceasefire as he was asked by the Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kiril, Ukraine, however, dismissed it as "hypocricy." "Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriach Kirill, I instruct the defense minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023 until 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023 a cease-fire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine," a statement from the Kremlin said.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter, rejected Russia's ceasefire as he wrote: Russia “must leave the occupied territories -- only then will it have a ‘temporary truce’. Keep hypocrisy to yourself." “This is a complete propaganda gesture and nothing more,” Podolyak said in a separate statement.

“Russia is trying to find any way to lower the intensity of the fighting and the intensity of the strikes on its logistical centers” to strengthen and regroup, he said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wondered if Podolyak's reaction to Russia’s proposed truce was the view of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shortly afterward, responded saying Russia is seeking a truce in order to halt the Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.They are planning to deploy more men and equipment, having faced heavy losses this week, Zelesnkyy warned. “They [Russia] now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunitions and mobilised troops closer to our positions,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

“What will that [ceasefire] give them? Only yet another increase in their total losses," Zelenskyy said, adding that the war “will end either when your soldiers leave or we throw them out”.

The Pentagon has expressed skepticism about Russia's ceasefire. “I think that there’s significant scepticism both here in the US and around the world right now, given Russia’s long track record of propaganda, disinformation, and its relentless attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said at White House briefing.

“Our focus will continue to be on supporting Ukraine,” Ryder insisted. US is slated to supply several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine for the first time to counter Russian advancements.

US President Joe Biden called Putin’s order for a two-day Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine a trick, and that his soldiers needed "breathing room." “I’m reluctant to respond to anything that Putin says. I found it interesting that he was willing to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches on the 25th and New Year’s. I mean, I think he’s trying to find some oxygen," said Biden.