Germany Will Not Veto EU's Oil Embargo Against Russia, Says Vice Chancellor Habeck

Germany, which was earlier hesitant to impose an energy embargo on Russia, on Friday, indicated that it will not block the European Union from imposing an oil embargo on Kremlin. In an interview with ZDF, German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of the Economy, Robert Habeck claimed that Germany will not veto the EU from imposing an oil embargo on Russia. He further stated that they have made significant progress on oil, adding that they will no longer face a "national catastrophe" because of it. He also added that if the sanction is imposed, Germany may be able to join it.

Furthermore, he also shared concerns that the prices of oil can skyrockets to the point that Vladimir Putin makes more money from fewer exports because of their action. He further stated that what should also be avoided is for Putin to draw a wedge between the nations that support Ukraine, claiming that some, such as those in Western Europe or North America can cope with rising oil prices, while others, particularly those in poorer countries, cannot.

Allies contemplating ways to mount pressure on Russia: Habeck

Robert Habeck also stated that he can promise that the allies are contemplating means to further hurt Russia in order to bring the ongoing conflict to a close. Habeck previously stated that Germany has already decreased its reliance on Russian oil to the point where a full embargo could be "handled." He further claimed that by February 24, the share of Russian oil in German imports had dropped to around 12% from 35%. Earlier this month, European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell stated that the EU summit on the 30th and 31st of May will likely decide to impose an oil embargo on Russia, which gives up to 25% of the EU's raw material supply, according to Prvada.

Germany is making preparations for a possible halt in Russian gas deliveries

In the meanwhile, Germany has also started making preparations for a possible halt in Russian gas deliveries as the Russian Federation already suspended gas supplies to two EU countries Poland and Bulgaria. On April 28, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that preparations to reduce Germany's dependency on Russian energy imports had been in the works for some time, even before President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP