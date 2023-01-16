Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht Quits After Facing Barrage Of Criticism

Germany's Defense Minister, Christine Lambrecht, has resigned from her position amid mounting pressure and criticism over her handling of the country's security policy. In a statement released on Monday, January 16, Lambrecht cited "months of media focus on [her] person" as the reason for her resignation, stating that the "valuable work of the soldiers and many people in [her] department must stand in the foreground". Lambrecht, who has been serving as defense minister since Chancellor Olaf Scholz took office in December 2021, has faced criticism for being out of her depth in the role, as per a report from the Guardian.

Despite this, Scholz had defended her, praising her as a "first-class defense minister" just last month. However, pressure on Lambrecht increased following an ill-judged New Year's video message. Her resignation comes at a sensitive moment for Scholz, as he faces increasing pressure to further increase Germany's military aid to Ukraine, specifically by agreeing to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks. Earlier this month, Germany agreed to provide 40 Marder armored personnel carriers and a Patriot air defense missile battery to Kyiv.

Defense ministry has a history of diminishing reputation of ministers

Germany has been providing Ukraine with substantial support in recent months, including howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and the first of four IRIS-T surface-to-air missile systems. However, critics, including some within the government's coalition, have long complained about Scholz's perceived hesitation to increase aid. Lambrecht, who previously served as finance minister and justice minister, was viewed as one of the weakest members of Scholz's government at the Defense Ministry.

The ministry is notorious for having a history of diminishing ministers' reputations, and its importance has increased following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Scholz has announced a special €100 billion ($108 billion) fund to upgrade the German military, the Bundeswehr, which has suffered from neglect and aging, poorly functioning equipment for years. The question that arises is this - why does Germany have such a dilapidated military? Afterall, Germany was one of the most militaristic cultures in Europe.

A brief glimpse at what led to Germany's dilapidated military

Germany's military, also known as the Bundeswehr, has been widely considered weak for a number of reasons. One of the main reasons is the lack of investment and resources allocated to the military. This has led to aging and poorly functioning equipment, and a shortage of personnel and resources. Additionally, Germany has a history of military restraint and a strong commitment to diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts, as the ghost of World War 2 continues to haunt it. This has resulted in a focus on civilian-led crisis management and a reluctance to engage in military operations abroad. As a result, the Bundeswehr has not been adequately prepared or equipped for modern warfare and peacekeeping missions, the Guardian reported.

Furthermore, the unification of East and West Germany in 1990 has led to significant challenges in terms of integration and modernization of the military. The former East German military was not on par with the West German military in terms of equipment and training, which has further hindered the development of a strong and capable military. In addition, Germany's role in the European Union and NATO has also played a role in the weakening of its military. With the EU and NATO providing collective defense and security, Germany has not felt the need to invest as heavily in its military as it would have if it were solely responsible for its own defense. However, all that changed when Russian troops marched towards Kyiv and the German chancellor acknowledged this in a historic speech to the Bundestag where he vowed to rearm Germany.