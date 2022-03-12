Germany's Deutsche Bank Latest To Suspend Operations In Russia Over Ukraine's Invasion

In a significant reversal, Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank announced on Friday it is planning to shut down operations in Russia in protest against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations. There won't be any new business in Russia," Deutsche bank said in a statement.

"We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and support the German government and its allies in defending our democracy and freedom," it added. The bank said it had already "substantially reduced" its exposure in Russia since 2014 when the country invaded Crimea.

In a previous statement, Deutsche Bank said it valued its gross exposure to loans in Russia at 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion). It also has a technology centre in the country, employing 1,500 computer specialists.

Other financial institutions' sanctions on Russia

Dozens of companies in industries from airlines to retailers, technology to media, and hospitality have pulled out of Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. Among other international companies to have announced shutting down operations in Russia are the US banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan, the largest bank in the United States by assets, was the latest American financial services corporation on Wall Street to declare its ceasing of operations in Russia, following in the footsteps of Goldman Sachs.

Earlier, Goldman Sachs said that it will shut down its business in Russia, making it the first major Wall Street bank to do so in reaction to the invasion. Western Union, the money transfer giant, also announced that it will cease operations in Russia and Belarus.

Russia launched a 'military operation' in Ukraine on February 24, sparking heavy international sanctions.