Germany's FM Annalena Baerbock Accuses Russia Of Risking Peace With 'Cold War Demands'

As Western leaders arrived in Munich for a security conference likely to be dominated by the Ukraine crisis, Germany accused Russia of compromising Europe's security with demands that harken back to the Cold War. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that it is the responsibility of the Russian government to withdraw troops and provide complete transparency with regard to its actions. "Russia is testing core principles of the European peace order with an unprecedented deployment of soldiers on the Ukrainian border and Cold War demands," Baerbock said in a statement.

"I am travelling to Munich to discuss how we can still counter the logic of threats of violence and military escalation with the logic of dialogue ... It is a loss that Russia is not taking advantage of this opportunity," the German Foreign Minister added, as per the statement. US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are among the world leaders who are visiting Germany to discuss the Ukraine situation. In addition, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will also be in attendance. The four-day meet of Group of Seven (G7) Foreign Ministers is set to take place amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine standoff.

US, Germany urge Russia to take 'serious actions' towards de-escalation

Earlier on Wednesday, February 16, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russia to take "serious actions" towards de-escalation, claiming that Moscow has not considerably withdrawn its soldiers from the Ukrainian border. "The possibility of Russian military attack against Ukraine remains high, necessitating extreme prudence," Scholz stated, as per DW News. Meanwhile, the US has warned that Russia has moved up to 7,000 troops to its border with Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's earlier declaration that it has withdrawn back forces.

NATO Defence Ministers express deep concern over Russia's military build-up

Meanwhile, the NATO Defence Ministers released a statement, on Thursday, February 17, expressing deep concern over Russia's "extremely large-scale, unprovoked, and unjustifiable military build-up" in and around Ukraine and Belarus. They also encouraged Russia to seek diplomacy and withdraw its forces from the Ukrainian border in accordance with international obligations as soon as possible. However, Russia has often claimed that it has no plans to invade its former Soviet ally.

