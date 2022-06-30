Germany's Olaf Scholz Bluntly Snubs Question At G7, Sparks Controversy; Tenders No Apology

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stoked controversy lately and is facing widespread backlash for bluntly snubbing a journalist's query at the end of the Group of Seven summit [G7] in Bavaria. Berlin's public broadcaster Deutsche Welle's journalist asked the Chancellor during the event's press conference whether he ''could elaborate'' on the security guarantees for Ukraine. To this, the Chancellor replied, ''Yes, I could,'' and after a short pause, he added: ''That's it", rudely indicating that his answer to the press' question was complete.

Apology 'would not be necessary'

As his response to the critical question attracted criticism with many labelling it as "arrogant", the German government scrambled to defend Scholz. Scholz's spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann denied that he had been arrogant or rude, stating that the German Chancellor answered the question "at length" about security guarantees for Ukraine on multiple occasions. When asked if Olaf Scholz would apologize, she said that he ''is not of the opinion that an apology would be necessary," the broadcaster DW said.

A lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democrats, Hermann Gröhe, lambasted Olaf, saying that it was a "completely inappropriate way of handling a journalist's question." Meanwhile, some pointed out that it is inappropriate to answer an important and a relevant question in a friendly tone so arrogantly and stressed that it should neither be done by a Chancellor nor any other person.

At the ARD interview on the G7 summit after the press conference, Chancellor Scholz once again shocked the press by arrogantly responding to another question. A reporter said that he wanted to know if Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck could give citizens tips on saving energy as Europe struggled with the energy crisis due to Russia's reduction of gas supply via the pipelines. To this, the Chancellor replied, “Nope.” Olaf's dry sense of humour is said to be influenced by North Germany. German broadcaster issued a statement saying that their reporter had "done everything right." It further added that perhaps the Federal Chancellor "would still find a way to answer a question properly”.