Germany's Olaf Scholz In Moscow To Discuss Ukraine Crisis With Russia's Vladimir Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, February 15, to conduct discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to defuse tensions over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine. The German leader's diplomatic efforts come as the Russian Defence Ministry announced on February 15 that it was withdrawing part of its troops near the Ukrainian border to their bases after successful drills.

Scholz's meeting with Putin comes just a day after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where he stated that the sovereignty and territorial safety of Ukraine is non-negotiable for Germany and that they expect Russia to take clear steps to de-escalate the current tensions. Scholz claimed he saw no reasonable justification for Russia's military activity on Ukraine's border after a two-hour meeting with President Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

'Olaf Scholz did not talk about sanctioning Russia', says Ukrainian journalist

A journalist from Kyiv, Iryna Matviyishyn talked to Republic TV earlier today, February 15, and said that Olaf Scholz and Germany's interest in Russia is business and all they care is about is their money interest. She also claimed that Olaf Scholz did not talk about sanctioning Russia when he came to Ukraine the day earlier. When asked about Russia's claims that the troops near the Ukrainian border are going back, she said that they don't trust Russia until they see it happen. Matviyishyn added that the investigators have said that it is not true that Russian troops are going back.

Talking about the mood of the people in Ukraine, the Ukrainian journalist said that nobody is panicking but a lot of people are worried about the situation. She also said that Ukrainians have gained immunity over Russian threats that it is not anything new for them and they will resist if anything happens. She also talked about Western companies that have been asked to relocate to Lviv from Kyiv but some people who work for these companies don't want to relocate.

Russia has continuously said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, but at the same time, it has also stated that it wants guarantees on European security concerns, including a pledge from NATO not to extend to nations such as Ukraine or Georgia.

(Image: AP)