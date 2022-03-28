Germany's Olaf Scholz Opposes Idea Of Sending NATO Troops To Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, talking about the ever-escalating Russia Ukraine war, opposed the idea of sending NATO peacekeeping contingent to the war-ravaged country. The German chancellor has also clearly opposed the idea of declaring Ukraine a no-fly zone and added that the best way to restrain and defeat Russia is by imposing more sanctions on Moscow.

It is important to note that the German Chancellor had previously said that the government of Germany plans to lower the imports of Russian coal and eventually close it. The German government plans to stop the imports of oil from Russia and, as per the chancellor, the European country will be able to survive without the Russian oil as early as this year.

#Germany opposes sending a #NATO peacekeeping contingent to #Ukraine, #German Chancellor Olaf #Scholz said. He also spoke out against the establishment of a no-fly zone there.



According to him, the main tool now to help Ukraine is #sanctions from the West against Russia. pic.twitter.com/r0dQW5jJFe — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 28, 2022

In another key development in the West's response to the Russia-Ukraine war, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs has announced that the European Union might be able to sustain and eventually choose to quit importing gas from Russia within two years.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will resume this week after several rounds of failed discussions. In the fresh round of talks in Turkey, aimed at resolving the conflict, on Monday (March 28) or Tuesday, representatives from both countries will meet for the 6th round of discussions. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is open to talking about Ukraine's "neutral position."

"Today, in the next round of video talks, a decision was made to hold the next live round by two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator and politician wrote on Facebook.

Zelenksyy says Ukraine ready to accept 'neutral status'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country is ready to accept neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia.

He said, "Security guarantees and the neutral, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to accept this. This is the most important point". Further, Zelenskyy also told journalists, that this "was the first point of principle for the Russian Federation, as I recall. And as far as I remember, they started the war because of this."