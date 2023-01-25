Germany's Scholz Agrees To Provide Leopard 2A6 Tanks To Ukraine: Report

Ending weeks long debate, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has finally decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to war-ravaged Ukraine, according to a report in the magazine Spiegel on Tuesday. With its latest decision, Germany has also now cleared the path for other countries, including Poland and others, to send German-made tanks, the magazine reported. Other states, including some from Scandinavia, also intend to go along with Germany in providing their Leopard tanks to Kyiv in facing Russian aggression.

The tanks will be provided from the German military's Bundeswehr stocks. This development comes as the United States announced that it will be sending a number of its M1 Abrams main battle tank to Ukraine and the final announcement of the deliveries could come this week, reported The Wall Street Journal citing US official.

US to send its M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Kyiv: Report

Washington's announcement is viewed as a part of a broader diplomatic understanding with Germany in which Berlin would end weeks of discussion and send a smaller number of its own Leopard 2 tanks and would also approve the delivery of more of the German-made tanks by Poland and other nations. With this development, Germany and the US would settle their trans-Atlantic disagreement over the tanks that had remained a topic of debate as the war continues to complete its 1 year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the latest announcements have come after last week's meeting held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The US and its allies had failed to persuade Berlin to send its battle tanks and allow other nations to send them to Ukraine, as Berlin believed that this step could further worsen the war situation. According to the Wall Street Journal report, earlier, German officials had said that they wouldn't be the first NATO country to send tanks to Ukraine and US should provide its Abrams tanks.

Poland seeks Germany's approval to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Polish defence minister said on Tuesday that Poland had urged Berlin's permission to send some of its German-made tanks to Ukraine. "The Germans have already received our request for consent to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," Defense Minister Mariusz Baszczak said. "I also appeal to the German side to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks."

Image: AP