Germany's Scholz Urges Putin To 'stop' The War & Withdraw Troops From Ukraine For Peace

The escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war had made the whole world anxious, world leaders are now urging both sides to sit at the negotiation table and head towards ending the conflict. Following the same endeavor, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the Vladimir Putin administration to end the war. On Saturday, Spiegel reported that Scholz appealed to the Russian President, saying, “Stop this war, withdraw your troops and clear the way for peace negotiations that cannot be dictated by Russia regarding Ukraine."

Scholz lashed out at the Putin administration saying, “no country is neighbour’s backyard.” Scholz then went on to add that, “no one has the right to take someone else’s territory.” Earlier this month, Scholz urged the Chinese administration to press Russia to end its war on Ukraine.

Scholz urged Xi Jinping to influence Russia to stop the war

When Scholz met Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month, he urged the Chinese leader to use his "influence" on the Russian counterpart to stop the Russia-Ukraine war which commenced in February. The BBC reported that the Chinese president has refused to condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. According to BBC Scholz claimed, “both countries, (China and Germany) had agreed that Russia’s nuclear threats were irresponsible and highly dangerous.”

On Saturday while addressing a party conference Scholz made his stance clear on the Russia-Ukraine war. The Euromedian Press reported that not only the German chancellor urged the Russian president to end the war, but he also claimed that “peace cannot be dictated”. While the Russian bloc claimed that it is open to sitting on the negotiation table and it is Ukraine, which is not “willing to negotiate”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity as the first condition of the peace talks.