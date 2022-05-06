Germany's VIK Says Country Should Minimise Gas Consumption To Preserve Gas Supplies

Amid the tensions in Europe regarding Russian gas supplies, the German Association of Industrial Energy and Power Industry, VIK, stated that Germany should reduce natural gas consumption and start preserving gas immediately to rebuild storage levels ahead of the winter season and avoid rationing as a result of any abrupt drop or interruption in supply from Russia. It stated that in order to maintain reserves and accomplish the aim of the maximum feasible storage levels in autumn 2022, there is an immediate need to minimise natural gas usage. VIK also called for all potential natural gas substitutes.

Christian Seyfert, VIK General Manager stated that they believe that the Russian attack on Ukraine, as well as the resulting uncertainty in European and German energy availability, necessitates the use of any new tool that could aid system security. He also stated that it is concerning that, more than two months after the start of the Ukraine conflict, Germany has made no obvious steps to enhance its electricity generation from non-natural gas power facilities. VIK represents 300 businesses that produce 90% of German industrial output.

Germany acquires four floating LNG terminals

Earlier it was announced that Germany has acquired four floating LNG terminals which must be regasified before they can be used. In order to meet the urgent need for alternatives to Russian energy, the German government is banking on more adaptable floating terminals and onshore locations. The country is also keen on helping landlocked EU countries that seek to reduce their dependency on Russian gas and oil supplies. On Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany will support European Union states looking for alternatives to Russian gas and oil by allowing eastern European countries that do not have ports in the North or Baltic Seas to access liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Germany, which received 55% of its gas from Russia last year, is attempting to wean itself off of its reliance on Russian supplies as part of EU measures to penalise Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the fact that it was completed last September, the German government has put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Russia on hold, according to media reports.

(Image: AP)