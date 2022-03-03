Glasgow Film Festival Explains Reason Behind Russian Boycott; Says 'Govt Funding Involved'

Amidst instances of several studios boycotting the release of Russian movies, the Glasgow Film Festival recently announced the same along with the reason behind the ban. As the Glasgow Film Festival recently dropped two Russian films from its lineup, they issued a statement revealing their decision to ban the Russian films and stated that their board of trustees included current Ministers of the Russian government and the Russian Ministry of Culture.

The Glasgow Film Festival is one of the notable film festivals and this year it will feature some of the popular movies namely Where Is Anne Frank, Happening, My Old School, Once Upon a Time in Uganda, and many more. Read further ahead to know everything about the boycotted Russian movies by the Glasgow film festival.

Why is Glasgow Film Festival boycotting Russian movies?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organisers of the Glasgow Film Festival recently issued a statement announcing the reason behind banning Russin films, No Looking Back and The Execution. In the statement, they mentioned that both the films received funding via the CF Cinema Fund whose board of trustees includes current Ministers of the Russian Government and the Russian Ministry of Culture due to which they decided to boycott the movies amidst the Russian-Ukraine war. The further clarified that this decision was only taken after careful consideration and was not a reflection on the views or opinions of the makers of these films. While concluding their statement, they wrote that it would be inappropriate to proceed as normal with these screenings while the assault on the Ukrainian people continues.

“Both films have received state funding via the CF Cinema Fund whose board of trustees includes current Ministers of the Russian Government and the Russian Ministry of Culture. We want to stress that this decision was only taken after careful consideration and is not a reflection on the views or opinions of the makers of these films. We believe that right now it would be inappropriate to proceed as normal with these screenings while the assault on the Ukrainian people continues.”

Apart from Glasgow Film Festival, Cannes Festival recently announced the boycott of Russian delegations or anyone related to the Russian government to its 2022 edition in May. They mentioned that they will not welcome them unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people and added that the Festival de Cannes will always serve artists and industry professionals that raise their voices to denounce violence, repression, and injustices.



Image: Instagram/@glasgowfilmfest