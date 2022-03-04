Russian companies continue facing ire following the invasion of Ukraine. In the latest instance, Russian airline Aeroflot has been removed from the global electronic ticket booking system, NEXTA TV reported on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Sabre, one of the largest airline ticket booking companies in the world terminated its distribution agreement with the Russian carrier. The move is likely to hinder Russian air travel and this comes as Russia continues its onslaught against Ukraine.

Sabre in its statement informed that it is monitoring the situation in Ukraine with "increasing concern". In addition, it also revealed that it terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot. The airline is the largest government-majority owned carrier in Russia. It further added that the company is taking "immediate steps" to remove Aeroflot flight content from its global distribution system (GDS).

The system is used by travel agencies, travel websites and corporations around the world to make flight bookings and reservations. Moreover, Sabre remarked that it will continue monitoring the ongoing Ukraine crisis and further evaluate if additional actions would be necessary.

“Sabre has been monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine with increasing concern. From the beginning, our primary focus has been the safety of our team members in the impacted region, as well as doing our part to support the much-needed relief efforts,” said Sean Menke, CEO of Sabre as per the company statement. “We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia. In addition, today we announced that Sabre has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, removing its content from our GDS,” it added.

Manchester United drop Aeroflot as a sponsor

Earlier, English Premier League giant Manchester United officially dropped Russian airline Aeroflot as a sponsor after Putin ordered a 'special military operation' in Ukraine. In an official club statement, Manchester United confirmed that they will terminate their sponsorship partnership with the Russian carrier.

"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected," the statement read.

This also comes after the Russian-owned airline was banned from entering the United Kingdom after sanctions that were imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Moreover, Manchester United had also changed their travel plans for the UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid in Spain by choosing to fly with a UK-based charter airline.

Image: AP