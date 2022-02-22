With the standoff between Kyiv and Moscow already continuing on an all-time high, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday aggravated the tensions by formally recognising the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Europe - Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR). In addition, he also directed the Russian Ministry of Defence to deploy "peacekeeping forces" in the Donbass republics. The development drew staunch fury and condemnation from the Western nations, fuelling fears that Russia could imminently invade Ukraine.

World leaders' reaction to Putin recognising the independence of Donbass republics

US

Shortly after Putin signed the decree, US President Joe Biden announced an executive order prohibiting certain economic transactions with the separatist-controlled regions of LPR and DPR. The "swift response" to Russia's unilateral recognition of the breakaway provinces prohibits new investment, trade and financing by the US "to, from or in" Luhansk and Donetsk.

"President Putin’s action contradicts Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, refutes Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine,” Psaki said in a statement announcing the executive order.

UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Monday accused Russia of "breaching international law" after Putin signed the decree recognising the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk. Calling it "a repudiation of the Minsk process and Minsk Agreement," he also called out Russia for "flagrant violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity." In addition, British foreign secretary Liz Truss also asserted that the UK will "not allow Russia's violations...go unpunished."

My statement condemning Russia’s recognition of the ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ and ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’ as independent states 👇 pic.twitter.com/e0y3LNu29X — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 21, 2022

NATO

Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg also condemned Moscow for deriding the Minsk Accord and noted that Russia is creating a pretext for a new invasion. Taking to Twitter, Stoltenberg outlined that Putin's move "undermines" Kyiv's democracy and erodes Western efforts towards "resolution of the conflict."

I condemn #Russia recognition of Donetsk/Luhansk in #Ukraine. It erodes efforts to resolve the conflict & violates Minsk agreements. #NATO supports Ukraine sovereignty & territorial integrity. We urge Moscow to stop fuelling conflict & choose diplomacy. https://t.co/H4yczPG8XM — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 21, 2022

European Union

The European Union also slammed Russia for identifying independence of the breakaway Ukrainian regions. In a joint statement, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen condemned the decision by the Russian President, adding that the EU will react with sanctions against those involved in this "illegal act."

Official recognition of Donetsk & Luhansk ‘republics’ proves a total contempt for international law & UN charters. RU must be recognised for what it is: a state outside international rules & civilised norms. I stay convinced such course of escalation should be met with sanctions — Gabrielius Landsbergis (@GLandsbergis) February 21, 2022

Estonia, Latvia & Lithuania

The Baltic States of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia lambasted Kremlin for undermining Ukraine's sovereignty. The respective state heads jointly called on the EU to impose heavy sanctions on Russia. "Recognition of Donetsk & Luhansk separatist 'republics' by Russia is an intolerable violation of international law. It also means unilateral withdrawal from Minsk agreements", said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, referring to the Minsk ceasefire documents.

Decision to recognise so called Donetsk & Luhansk people’s republics by #Russia is a flagrant violation of the international law and Ukraine’s territorial integrity. #Latvia condemns this act of aggression and calls for strong intl response. EU must impose sanctions immediately — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) February 21, 2022

Germany

Germany, one of the mediators to formulate the Minsk Agreement in 2014, also called out Russia for its aggressive approach towards Ukraine. Hours after Russia's statement, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underlined that with recognition of LPR and DPR, Moscow is "breaking all its promises to the world community."

France

French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia's decision an attack on Ukraine's territorial integrity. Notably, Macron last week held two rounds of discussion with Putin over escalating tensions along the Ukraine border. He has also proposed the Biden-Putin meeting as a last-ditch effort to deter Moscow's aggressive approach towards Kyiv.

UN

United Nations General-Secretary Antonio Guterres slammed Russia for recognising Ukraine's breakaway provinces, calling it a violation of the UN Charter.

Greatly concerned by Russia's decision on the status of certain areas of the Donetsk & Luhansk regions of Ukraine.



We remain fully supportive of the sovereignty, independence & territorial integrity of Ukraine, within internationally recognized borders. https://t.co/ijtaTbGyeW — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 21, 2022

The standoff between Kyiv and Moscow has bubbled since 2014, after the latter invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula, which was widely condemned by the West, including the European Union members. The tensions further escalated after Moscow continued to expand its troops' build-up in Donbass region, leading to at least 1,50,000 soldiers now stationed along the frontlines. Despite visible aggression by Russia amid looming threats of retaliatory sanctions by the West, Russia has continued to maintain its stance that the weapons and troop deployment are part of its routine military drill in "its own region."

(Image: AP)