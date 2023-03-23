Global Oil Market To Experience Oil Supply Shortage In Coming Years, Russian Minister

According to Pavel Sorokin, the Russian Deputy Energy Minister, the global oil market will experience a shortage in supply in the coming years due to a lack of investment in the industry. Sorokin attributed this shortfall to what he called the "underinvestment" in oil production resulting from the shift towards renewable energy by Western countries. This shift has led to a reduction in investment in hydrocarbons by companies worldwide.

“Investments [in oil production] are now 20-25% below the pre-Covid level, which means that in three to five years we will have a fairly significant drop in new, commissioned capacities. This means that the burden will fall on the OPEC+ countries that are trying to continue to invest,” he said, as per a report from Russia Today.

OPEC and Russia are on the same page

OPEC agrees with Pavel Sorokin, the Russian Deputy Energy Minister. They believe that a lack of investment in the oil industry will result in oil supply shortages in the coming years. Despite a growing emphasis on renewable energy, demand for oil continues to rise, necessitating more financing for the industry to ensure energy security. In its reports, the alliance of oil-producing countries has stated that crude is expected to remain the primary component of the global energy mix, and has estimated that $12.1 trillion in investment will be needed by 2045 to meet the increasing global demand for oil.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to stabilize crude oil prices, Russia recently declared its decision to extend its unilateral production cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of June. The announcement came after a sharp fall in crude oil prices last week, triggered by concerns that the Western banking crisis could negatively impact global energy demand. Russia had originally implemented the voluntary cut in oil output in March as a response to the West's introduction of an oil-price cap. Moscow believed that the cap would lead to a shortage of supply and create uncertainty in the global market.