Amid the ruthless war in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that his mission is to get as many weapons as possible for his country and impose the utmost sanctions against Russia. "My goal is to supply Ukraine with as many weapons as possible, to attain as many sanctions as possible against Russia and help as many Ukrainians who were forced to flee abroad as possible," he told German newspaper - Bild, as reported by the TASS news agency.

Speaking about the idea of striking a deal with Russia on a ceasefire, Kuleba stated that he does not see anything wrong with a truce if it is the first step towards a solution that leads to the liberation of Ukrainian territory. "We will not agree to the alienation of a part of Ukraine’s territory. We are ready for diplomacy but we won’t let it simply extend our suffering and simply put off the next phase of a war," he remarked. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also expressed regrets that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not devote enough time to their recent meeting in Berlin.

"I appreciate gestures. Yet at the same time, I have to reiterate that President Volodymyr Zelensky arranged an official meeting for Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock," Kuleba noted. Notably, Baerbock visited Ukraine on May 10, becoming the first German cabinet representative to pay a visit to the war-torn country. Later, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had planned to visit Kyiv in mid-April, but it was cancelled by Ukrainian authorities citing his close links with Russia. This move was denounced by the German authorities which also lead to the cancellation of Chancellor Scholz's scheduled visit to Ukraine.

EU to provide additional €500 million in military support to Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 81st on Sunday. Meanwhile, the European Union had pledged to provide additional 500 million euros (over Rs 4,021 crores) worth of military assistance to war-torn Ukraine. European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that funds would be used to purchase heavy weapons, bringing the EU's total financial support for Ukraine to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).