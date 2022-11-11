'Good News!' Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Forces Liberated 41 Villages & Towns From Russia

Amid the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine, the latter has claimed that its forces have liberated at least 41 villages and towns from southern Ukraine. While addressing the war-torn nation in his signature style, Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored how Ukrainian forces have been battling against the aggressor, Russia, while taking back the captured regions of the country.

"Today, we have good news from the south. The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place in the framework of the ongoing defence operation is already dozens. 41 settlements were liberated," said Zelenskyy. "I thank all our heroes who make this advance possible. Armed Forces, intelligence, special services... Everyone," Zelenskyy said while expressing gratitude to the forces.

He categorically mentioned the warriors of the 28th separate mechanised brigade, the 46th airborne assault brigade, the 60th separate infantry brigade and the 128th separate mountain assault brigade and asserted these groups performed their best offensive actions against the aggressor. "Now we are all happy to see how the Ukrainians, who remained in the occupied villages and cities, meet our warriors. Many are now checking almost every hour where our units have reached and where else our national flag was raised," said Zelenskyy. However, he did not provide details of the villages and towns that he claimed were liberated by Ukranian forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledges Ukraine also suffered a major loss in war

Later, during his speech, Zelenskyy emphasised that the victory that the country has achieved did not result in a single day but took months of fierce struggle. The Ukrainian President acknowledged that his country has also suffered a major loss while taking territory back from Moscow and said, "We should all remember now and always what this movement means, we should remember that every step of our defence forces in the lives of our warriors. Lives are given for freedom for Ukrainians." "Everything that is happening now has been achieved through months of fierce struggle. It was achieved through courage, pain, and loss. It's not the enemy leaving. It is the Ukrainians who drive the occupiers out at a heavy cost," he noted.