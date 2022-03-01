Google Europe on Tuesday stated that they are blocking YouTube channels connected to Russia’s RT and Sputnik across the continent, effective immediately. According to Politico, YouTube’s ban, which comes after an announcement from the European Commission that it wanted to remove these Russian media outlets from the EU, would apply within the European Union and the UK. In a statement, the tech firm said that it now continues to monitor the situation around the clock to take “swift action”.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action. — Google Europe (@googleeurope) March 1, 2022

It is to mention that steps from social media companies come as Western leaders put increasing pressure on tech firms to limit how Moscow can spread its propaganda, mostly via government-controlled media outlets, to an international audience. Earlier, the firms had even stopped the likes of RT and Sputnik from earning money from advertising on their YouTube channels, or from buying ads to promote themselves on Facebook.

Ukraine-Russia war

Meanwhile, it is to mention that previously YouTube, which is owned by Google, had announced that it was banning state-funded Russian media organisations from running ads or profiting on its platform. Additionally, Google also announced that it has banned the download of the mobile application of the Russian RT channel in Ukraine at the request of Kyiv. On the other hand, Meta said that it was banning Russian state media from running ads or monetising content on Facebook.

The above developments came in response to Moscow launching an offensive on 24 February with a series of airstrikes on Ukraine's cities and its military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east. Lakhs of people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region. However, the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that it harboured no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory. Moreover, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the special operation targetted only Ukrainian military infrastructure, and the civilian population was not in danger.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)