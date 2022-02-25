Google Maps Highlights Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Appears To Show Captures Areas

As Russian military forces began invading Ukraine, Google maps highlighted the cities and places around Ukraine showing the presence of Russian forces. The Google map is highlighting the presence of Russian forces in red. In addition, it indicated that Moscow's invading military forces were present in at least seven regions surrounding Ukraine including the now captured Snake Island. Below is a picture that shows Russian forces' presence.

'Ready to negotiate if Ukrainian Army surrenders': Russia

Meanwhile, in a major development, Russia has stated that it is ready to negotiate if the Ukrainian Army lays down its weapons. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a press conference and avered that his country 'tried to convince' Ukraine and its western partners through diplomatic channels. Lavrov further said Russia is willing to resume negotiation through diplomatic channels if Ukraine's army agrees to lay down arms. Consequent to this, Zelensky is said to have called on Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks.

Russia invades Ukraine

Weeks after amassing over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'special military operation' in Ukraine's Donbass region. However, the Russian military later targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk with airstrikes and also deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. In addition, Russia has also been attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odessa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, while fighting rages on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Russia's actions have been heavily condemned by the West. The United States has imposed sanctions on Russian banks, limited international trade with Moscow and even froze assets of Putin's inner circle. However, Washington has refused to step foot into Ukraine, but has deployed over 12,000 troops to Europe. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops to attack Ukraine. Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan have also levied financial, trade, diplomatic sanctions on Russia.